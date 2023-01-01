Time management, attention management. The Pomodizer time tracking system is based on the Pomodoro method - select the most important task at that very moment and work on it without any breaks, distractions or even switching for 25 minutes, then reward yourself with a 5 minute rest. If you succeed - congratulations, you have earned another "tomato"!

Website: pomodizer.com

