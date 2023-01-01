WebCatalog
The application works with the trusted Plenda method, where homework is noted, scheduled and checked off. Simply enter a subject, repeat to fill your timetable and enter your homework immediately. Fill in your after-school activities and plan one-off tasks in your to-do list. Many tasks in one day? Schedule a break between your tasks. Task not completed or a change in the schedule? Simply move the task or subject to another day.

Website: planning-en-agenda.nl

