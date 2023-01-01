WebCatalog
Plaky

Plaky

plaky.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Plaky on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Free task management software without any limits. Manage projects and tasks, collaborate with teammates, and get status reports at a glance with just one click.

Website: plaky.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Plaky. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cirkus

Cirkus


Taskworld

Taskworld

taskworld.com

Ivy

Ivy


Bordio

Bordio

bordio.com

Hive

Hive

hive.com

AlchemyWorks

AlchemyWorks

alchemyworks.com

My Hours

My Hours

myhours.com

Nutcache

Nutcache

nutcache.com

nTask

nTask

ntaskmanager.com

Bugcutter

Bugcutter

bugcutter.com

Traxit

Traxit

traxit.io

Cubicl

Cubicl

cubicl.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy