Top PDF Candy Alternatives

Adobe Acrobat

acrobat.adobe.com

Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.

iLovePDF

ilovepdf.com

iLovePDF is an app for managing PDFs with tools for editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, and eSigning documents across devices.

PDFescape

pdfescape.com

PDFescape allows users to edit, fill out, and view PDF documents online, offering tools for merging, splitting, and annotating PDFs.

Convertio

convertio.co

Convertio is an online tool for converting files between over 309 formats, including documents, images, audio, and video, with options to upload from cloud storage.

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

Wondershare PDFelement

pdf.wondershare.com

Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.

CloudConvert

cloudconvert.com

CloudConvert is an online tool for converting files between various formats, including audio, video, documents, and images, from multiple sources.

DocHub

dochub.com

DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.

Smallpdf

smallpdf.com

Smallpdf is a user-friendly online tool for managing and editing PDF documents, offering features like conversion, compression, editing, and digital signing.

Xodo PDF.Online

pdf.online

Xodo PDF.Online is a free tool for editing, annotating, converting, and signing PDFs. It supports collaboration and integrates with cloud storage.

pdfFiller

pdffiller.com

pdfFiller is a cloud-based app for editing, creating, and managing PDF documents, forms, and signatures on various devices.

Nitro

gonitro.com

Nitro is a SaaS application for managing PDFs and electronic signatures, offering tools for editing, annotating, and secure document workflows.

LightPDF

lightpdf.com

LightPDF is a multi-platform app for managing PDFs, offering tools for editing, converting, signing, and securing documents, along with OCR capabilities.

Foxit Cloud

connectedpdf.com

Foxit Cloud is a document management solution for securely managing, editing, and sharing PDF documents and forms across different platforms.

HitPaw Online

online.hitpaw.com

HitPaw Online Background Remover is a free AI tool that removes backgrounds from photos, allows batch processing, and offers various editing options without watermarks.

PDF Agile

pdfagile.com

PDF Agile is a PDF editor that allows users to edit, convert, organize, and manage PDF files with OCR support, improving document sharing and workflow efficiency.

Zamzar

zamzar.com

Zamzar is an online file conversion tool that supports 1200+ formats for documents, images, videos, and audio, accessible from any device.

PDFBEAR

pdfbear.com

PDFBEAR is a free online tool for converting, editing, compressing, merging, splitting, signing, and protecting PDF files.

Sejda

sejda.com

Sejda is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, compress, merge, split, and convert PDF documents easily, without installation.

DeftPDF

deftpdf.com

DeftPDF is a free online PDF editor and converter that offers various tools for editing, merging, splitting, and converting PDFs without installations.

Nanonets

nanonets.com

Nanonets is an AI-driven document processing service that automates data extraction from various documents using OCR technology.

Lumin

luminpdf.com

Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.

PDF.co

pdf.co

PDF.co is a low-code platform and API for PDF conversion, editing, extraction, and automation, integrating with various online services.

GorillaPDF

gorillapdf.com

GorillaPDF is a free online tool for converting, merging, compressing, and editing PDF documents, supporting various file formats and offering encryption features.

Hipdf

hipdf.com

Wondershare HiPDF is an online PDF tool that allows users to edit, convert, and manage PDF documents easily, including AI features for summarizing and rewriting content.

Macro

macro.com

Macro is a comprehensive document workspace that offers word processing, PDF editing, comparison tools, and AI-assisted writing for professional users.

Redactable

redactable.com

Redactable is a cloud-based tool for securely removing sensitive information from documents, ensuring complete redaction and compliance with data protection regulations.

FoxyUtils

foxyutils.com

FoxyUtils offers conversion services through its proprietary library and contributes to environmental efforts by planting a tree for every 5,000 conversions.

CraftMyPDF

craftmypdf.com

CraftMyPDF is a web app that lets users create and automate PDF documents using a drag-and-drop editor and integrates with platforms like Zapier for streamlined workflows.

PDFShift

pdfshift.io

PDFShift is a tool for developers to convert HTML documents to high-quality PDF, offering API support and options like watermarking and encryption.

