Top PDF Candy Alternatives

Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF is an app for managing PDFs with tools for editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, and eSigning documents across devices.
PDFescape
pdfescape.com
PDFescape allows users to edit, fill out, and view PDF documents online, offering tools for merging, splitting, and annotating PDFs.
Convertio
convertio.co
Convertio is an online tool for converting files between over 309 formats, including documents, images, audio, and video, with options to upload from cloud storage.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.
CloudConvert
cloudconvert.com
CloudConvert is an online tool for converting files between various formats, including audio, video, documents, and images, from multiple sources.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Smallpdf is a user-friendly online tool for managing and editing PDF documents, offering features like conversion, compression, editing, and digital signing.
Xodo PDF.Online
pdf.online
Xodo PDF.Online is a free tool for editing, annotating, converting, and signing PDFs. It supports collaboration and integrates with cloud storage.
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
pdfFiller is a cloud-based app for editing, creating, and managing PDF documents, forms, and signatures on various devices.
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a SaaS application for managing PDFs and electronic signatures, offering tools for editing, annotating, and secure document workflows.
LightPDF
lightpdf.com
LightPDF is a multi-platform app for managing PDFs, offering tools for editing, converting, signing, and securing documents, along with OCR capabilities.
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud is a document management solution for securely managing, editing, and sharing PDF documents and forms across different platforms.
HitPaw Online
online.hitpaw.com
HitPaw Online Background Remover is a free AI tool that removes backgrounds from photos, allows batch processing, and offers various editing options without watermarks.
PDF Agile
pdfagile.com
PDF Agile is a PDF editor that allows users to edit, convert, organize, and manage PDF files with OCR support, improving document sharing and workflow efficiency.
Zamzar
zamzar.com
Zamzar is an online file conversion tool that supports 1200+ formats for documents, images, videos, and audio, accessible from any device.
PDFBEAR
pdfbear.com
PDFBEAR is a free online tool for converting, editing, compressing, merging, splitting, signing, and protecting PDF files.
Sejda
sejda.com
Sejda is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, compress, merge, split, and convert PDF documents easily, without installation.
DeftPDF
deftpdf.com
DeftPDF is a free online PDF editor and converter that offers various tools for editing, merging, splitting, and converting PDFs without installations.
Nanonets
nanonets.com
Nanonets is an AI-driven document processing service that automates data extraction from various documents using OCR technology.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.
PDF.co
pdf.co
PDF.co is a low-code platform and API for PDF conversion, editing, extraction, and automation, integrating with various online services.
GorillaPDF
gorillapdf.com
GorillaPDF is a free online tool for converting, merging, compressing, and editing PDF documents, supporting various file formats and offering encryption features.
Hipdf
hipdf.com
Wondershare HiPDF is an online PDF tool that allows users to edit, convert, and manage PDF documents easily, including AI features for summarizing and rewriting content.
Macro
macro.com
Macro is a comprehensive document workspace that offers word processing, PDF editing, comparison tools, and AI-assisted writing for professional users.
Redactable
redactable.com
Redactable is a cloud-based tool for securely removing sensitive information from documents, ensuring complete redaction and compliance with data protection regulations.
FoxyUtils
foxyutils.com
FoxyUtils offers conversion services through its proprietary library and contributes to environmental efforts by planting a tree for every 5,000 conversions.
CraftMyPDF
craftmypdf.com
CraftMyPDF is a web app that lets users create and automate PDF documents using a drag-and-drop editor and integrates with platforms like Zapier for streamlined workflows.
PDFShift
pdfshift.io
PDFShift is a tool for developers to convert HTML documents to high-quality PDF, offering API support and options like watermarking and encryption.
