Patristic Nectar Publications is a non-profit California business created to advance the cause of the Orthodox Christian faith by the publication of materials for catechesis designed both for the edification of Orthodox believers and the illumination of a wide array of non-Orthodox inquirers. Our publications are marked by zealous fidelity to the mind of the Orthodox Church as expressed in the writings of the Holy Fathers and produces a wide range of patristic audio books in order to bring the wealth of Sacred Tradition to a generation attuned to listening rather than reading.

Website: patristicnectar.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Patristic Nectar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.