Orangescrum is an all-in-one Project Management Software designed to help teams and organizations of all sizes. Streamline their project workflows, collaborate effectively, and achieve project success. Orangescrum has a robust set of features to facilitate project planning, execution, monitoring, and reporting to enhance project management and improve productivity. Here are the key features of Orangescrum, Task Management: Create, assign, and prioritize tasks with ease. You can break down projects into tasks, sub-tasks, and dependencies, ensuring a clear understanding of project requirements. Project Planning: Plan your projects with Gantt charts and set milestones to visualize project timelines and ensure on-time delivery. Time Tracking: Track time spent on tasks and projects to improve productivity and accurately bill clients for billable hours. Team Collaboration: Collaboration made easy by assigning tasks to team members, sharing files and documents, and communicating through built-in chat and email notifications. Resource Management: Efficiently allocate and manage resources, including team members and equipment, to optimize project outcomes. Reporting and Analytics: Generate detailed reports and analytics to monitor project progress, identify bottlenecks, and make data-driven decisions. Integration: Integrate Orangescrum with popular tools like Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, and more to streamline your workflow and enhance productivity. Access Control: Set role-based permissions to ensure data security and restrict access to sensitive project information. Mobile Accessibility: Access Orangescrum on-the-go through mobile apps, ensuring that you can stay connected with your projects and team, no matter where you are. Customer Support: Benefit from customer support and training resources to assist you in getting the most out of Orangescrum. Here are the benefits you will get by adopting Orangescrum: 1. Helps streamline project workflows, reduce manual tasks, and enhance team collaboration, leading to increased productivity. 2. Get real-time insights into project progress, resource allocation, and task statuses to make informed decisions. 3. Optimize resource allocation to ensure that tasks are assigned to the right team members with the right skills. 4. Accurately track time and expenses, making it easier to control project costs and improve profitability. 5. Deliver projects on time and within budget, improving client satisfaction and fostering long-term relationships. 6. Provides data security and compliance with industry standards and regulations. Orangescrum has cloud, self-hosted, and Open Source Enterprise editions with multiple features.It is a versatile project management tool suitable for various industries and project types, including software development, marketing, construction, consulting, and more. With its user-friendly interface and robust feature set, Orangescrum empowers organizations to efficiently manage projects, meet deadlines, and achieve their business goals. Orangescrum offers different pricing plans based on the users requirements. Normally it's free for all and $9 for 10 users on a monthly basis. Orangescrum comes with 15 days of free trial without credit card information. Sign up now!

Website: orangescrum.com

