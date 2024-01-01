Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provided: * Automated recruiting outreach. * Incentive recommendations. * Streamlined scheduling workflow. * Automated incentive payouts. * Informed consent & NDA signature. * Research governance rules. * Compliant with GDPR & CCPA

