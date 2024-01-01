WebCatalog

OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provided: * Automated recruiting outreach. * Incentive recommendations. * Streamlined scheduling workflow. * Automated incentive payouts. * Informed consent & NDA signature. * Research governance rules. * Compliant with GDPR & CCPA

