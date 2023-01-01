Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Microanalytics on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Microanalytics is a simple, clean, user-friendly website analytics tool. Fully compliant with GDPR, PECR and CCPA. Created and hosted in the EU, powered by renewable energy.

Website: microanalytics.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microanalytics. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.