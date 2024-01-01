ONES.com builds up an all-in-one platform with software development management products designed for high performance and availability, which supports teams and companies from all over the world to release their software faster and better. ONES Project, ONES Wiki, and ONES TestCase cover the whole life cycle of software development to streamline projects, align the QA process, and manage team knowledge.

Website: ones.com

