Top Oneleet Alternatives

Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Pentera
pentera.io
Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.
Scrut Automation
scrut.io
Scrut Automation is a compliance management platform that monitors security controls, streamlines regulatory adherence, and automates compliance tasks for various standards.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Intigriti
intigriti.com
Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.
YesWeHack
yeswehack.com
YesWeHack connects organizations with cybersecurity experts to identify and resolve vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs and vulnerability disclosure management.
Bugcrowd
bugcrowd.com
Bugcrowd connects organizations with security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities in software through crowdsourced testing and bug bounty programs.
Securily Pentest
securily.com
Securily Pentest is a penetration testing app that helps assess and improve the security of systems and applications through scanning, exploitation, and reporting.
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.
Drata
drata.com
Drata is a compliance automation platform that monitors security controls and streamlines workflows to ensure audit readiness and adherence to various compliance standards.
Detectify
detectify.com
Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.
BugBase
bugbase.ai
BugBase is a platform for managing and tracking vulnerabilities, helping organizations identify and mitigate security threats through structured operations.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
OneTrust is a platform that helps organizations manage data privacy, security, and third-party risk, ensuring compliance with global regulations.
Hyperproof
hyperproof.io
Hyperproof is a compliance operations platform that centralizes and automates compliance management and risk assessment across multiple frameworks.
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.
Intruder
intruder.io
Intruder is a vulnerability management platform that helps organizations identify and fix security weaknesses through continuous scanning and automated remediation.
SureCloud
surecloud.com
SureCloud is an integrated GRC platform that helps businesses manage risks, ensure compliance, and improve governance through real-time insights and automation.
OnSecurity
onsecurity.io
OnSecurity is a platform for penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and threat intelligence, helping organizations manage and enhance their cybersecurity effectively.
Breachlock
breachlock.com
BreachLock is a cybersecurity platform providing continuous attack surface discovery, penetration testing, and risk management to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities.
Secureframe
secureframe.com
Secureframe automates and streamlines compliance with standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS for organizations of all sizes.
Inspectiv
inspectiv.com
Inspectiv is a platform that helps security teams identify and manage vulnerabilities efficiently through pentesting and bug bounty services.
Cobalt
cobalt.io
Cobalt offers an end-to-end offensive security solution, providing pentests and security services for AppSec and InfoSec teams to identify and remediate security risks.
Cyberday
cyberday.ai
Cyberday helps organizations enhance cyber security and implement Information Security Management Systems by simplifying compliance tasks and facilitating teamwork via Microsoft Teams.
TrustCloud
trustcloud.ai
TrustCloud is a compliance automation and risk management platform that connects controls, policies, and knowledge to streamline audits, reduce costs, and manage risk.
Apptega
apptega.com
Apptega is a cybersecurity and compliance management platform that helps organizations assess, manage, and report on their compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.