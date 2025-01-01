Top Oneleet Alternatives

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

HackerOne

hackerone.com

HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.

Sprinto

sprinto.com

Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.

Synack

synack.com

Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.

Pentera

pentera.io

Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.

Pentest Tools

pentest-tools.com

Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.

Scrut Automation

scrut.io

Scrut Automation is a compliance management platform that monitors security controls, streamlines regulatory adherence, and automates compliance tasks for various standards.

Defendify

defendify.com

Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.

Intigriti

intigriti.com

Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.

YesWeHack

yeswehack.com

YesWeHack connects organizations with cybersecurity experts to identify and resolve vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs and vulnerability disclosure management.

Bugcrowd

bugcrowd.com

Bugcrowd connects organizations with security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities in software through crowdsourced testing and bug bounty programs.

Securily Pentest

securily.com

Securily Pentest is a penetration testing app that helps assess and improve the security of systems and applications through scanning, exploitation, and reporting.

HostedScan

hostedscan.com

HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.

JupiterOne

jupiterone.com

JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.

Drata

drata.com

Drata is a compliance automation platform that monitors security controls and streamlines workflows to ensure audit readiness and adherence to various compliance standards.

Detectify

detectify.com

Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.

BugBase

bugbase.ai

BugBase is a platform for managing and tracking vulnerabilities, helping organizations identify and mitigate security threats through structured operations.

OneTrust

onetrust.com

OneTrust is a platform that helps organizations manage data privacy, security, and third-party risk, ensuring compliance with global regulations.

Hyperproof

hyperproof.io

Hyperproof is a compliance operations platform that centralizes and automates compliance management and risk assessment across multiple frameworks.

Beagle Security

beaglesecurity.com

Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.

Intruder

intruder.io

Intruder is a vulnerability management platform that helps organizations identify and fix security weaknesses through continuous scanning and automated remediation.

SureCloud

surecloud.com

SureCloud is an integrated GRC platform that helps businesses manage risks, ensure compliance, and improve governance through real-time insights and automation.

OnSecurity

onsecurity.io

OnSecurity is a platform for penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and threat intelligence, helping organizations manage and enhance their cybersecurity effectively.

Breachlock

breachlock.com

BreachLock is a cybersecurity platform providing continuous attack surface discovery, penetration testing, and risk management to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities.

Secureframe

secureframe.com

Secureframe automates and streamlines compliance with standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS for organizations of all sizes.

Inspectiv

inspectiv.com

Inspectiv is a platform that helps security teams identify and manage vulnerabilities efficiently through pentesting and bug bounty services.

Cobalt

cobalt.io

Cobalt offers an end-to-end offensive security solution, providing pentests and security services for AppSec and InfoSec teams to identify and remediate security risks.

Cyberday

cyberday.ai

Cyberday helps organizations enhance cyber security and implement Information Security Management Systems by simplifying compliance tasks and facilitating teamwork via Microsoft Teams.

TrustCloud

trustcloud.ai

TrustCloud is a compliance automation and risk management platform that connects controls, policies, and knowledge to streamline audits, reduce costs, and manage risk.

Apptega

apptega.com

Apptega is a cybersecurity and compliance management platform that helps organizations assess, manage, and report on their compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks.

