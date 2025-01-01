Top Numerade Alternatives

Quizlet
quizlet.com
Quizlet is an online study tool that allows users to create and study flashcards, tests, and games for various subjects.
Desmos Calculator
desmos.com
Desmos Calculator is an interactive tool for graphing functions, analyzing data, and exploring mathematical concepts through various visualizations.
StuDocu
studocu.com
StuDocu is an online platform where students share and access study materials, offering resources for exam preparation and academic support.
SciSpace
scispace.com
SciSpace is an AI research assistant that analyzes PDFs, answers questions, assists in writing, and generates citations, facilitating literature reviews.
Desmos Scientific Calculator
desmos.com
A free online scientific calculator for evaluating fractions, percentages, trigonometry, statistics, and more, suitable for academic and professional use.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.
Brainscape
brainscape.com
Brainscape is a flashcard app that enhances learning using spaced repetition and adaptive algorithms, allowing users to create and access digital study decks.
BYJU'S Exam Prep
byjusexamprep.com
BYJU'S Exam Prep is an app for preparing for various competitive exams in India, offering video lessons, live classes, practice tests, and personalized study paths.
BYJU'S
byjus.com
BYJU'S is an educational app offering interactive video lessons, personalized learning, and progress tracking for students preparing for various exams.
Kahoot! Create
kahoot.com
Kahoot! Create allows users to make and share interactive quizzes called kahoots for learning in various settings, with AI features for question generation and translation.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.
Brainly
brainly.com
Brainly is a learning platform where students can post homework questions and receive answers from peers, facilitating collaborative learning across various subjects.
Course Hero
coursehero.com
Course Hero is an online learning platform providing access to over 20 million study resources and tutoring support for students across various subjects.
Cram
cram.com
Cram is a web-based app for creating and studying flashcards, offering access to millions of decks to enhance learning across various subjects.
Quizgecko
quizgecko.com
Quizgecko is an AI-driven platform that generates quizzes and flashcards from documents, facilitating study and assessment for students and educators.
Edpuzzle
edpuzzle.com
Edpuzzle allows teachers to create interactive video lessons with embedded quizzes and comments, enhancing video-based learning and tracking student engagement.
Studypool
studypool.com
Studypool connects students with tutors for personalized homework help and offers access to a large library of study materials.
Wakelet
wakelet.com
Wakelet allows users to save, organize, and share online content like articles, videos, and social media posts in collections, facilitating collaboration and easy access.
Gurully
gurully.com
Gurully is an app for preparing for PTE, IELTS, DUOLINGO, and CELPIP, offering mock tests and study materials to improve English skills.
Study Stack
studystack.com
Study Stack is an educational app that offers flashcards and interactive games to help students learn and review various subjects effectively.
Paperclips
paperclips.app
Paperclips is an AI tool that creates flashcards from PDFs using ChatGPT, supporting various export platforms for student study aids.
Magoosh
magoosh.com
Magoosh is an online test prep app for GRE, GMAT, SAT, TOEFL, and more, offering study materials, progress tracking, and customizable study plans.
Shiken
shiken.ai
Shiken.ai is a microlearning platform that uses AI to create personalized educational content, including quizzes and flashcards, for learners and educators.
Nagwa
nagwa.com
Nagwa is a free K-12 educational app offering digital content in mathematics, chemistry, and physics, designed for structured and personalized learning.
GoConqr
goconqr.com
GoConqr is an educational platform that enables students and teachers to create, share, and discover learning resources like mind maps, quizzes, and notes.
Newsela
newsela.com
Newsela provides curated, leveled content for K-12 students, aligning with curricula and standards to support literacy and learning across multiple subjects.
Studytracks
studytracks.fr
Studytracks helps students prepare for exams by matching core syllabus content with music, aiding in quick study and recall for A, AS level, GCSE, and SAT exams.
QuizRise
quizrise.com
QuizRise is an AI-powered tool that generates customizable quizzes from various content formats for educational purposes.
DreamBox
dreambox.com
DreamBox is an educational platform that personalizes math and reading instruction using interactive tools and AI to adapt to individual student needs.
Study Island
edmentum.com
Study Island is an educational app that provides standards-aligned practice and assessments to enhance student proficiency in math and reading.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.