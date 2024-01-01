Enhance your experience with the desktop app for NewsBiscuit on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

NewsBiscuit was launched by John O'Farrell in September 2006 with the noble aims of eradicating global poverty, creating a lasting peace in the Middle East, and providing a daily dose of humor to bored people at work. It is an online satirical news from the website that the New York Times declared was the British version of The Onion.

Website: newsbiscuit.com

