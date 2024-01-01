MSG91

Website: msg91.com

MSG91 is a leading cloud communication platform that provides businesses in the United States with a suite of secure and robust communication APIs for SMS, email, voice, and authentication services. Some key details about MSG91 and its offerings: * Communication Channels: MSG91 offers full-featured APIs that enable businesses to connect and engage with their customers globally through various communication channels, including SMS, email, WhatsApp, and voice. * Communication Solutions: The platform provides a range of communication solutions, such as a contact center platform, event-based automation, customer segmentation, and instant secure verification through one-time passwords (OTPs). * Reliability and Security: MSG91 prides itself on delivering a secure and reliable cloud communication platform, with features like two-factor authentication and industry-standard encryption protocols to protect sensitive data. * Integration and Scalability: The platform is designed to be easily integrated with existing business systems and applications, allowing seamless incorporation of MSG91's communication functionalities. It also offers scalable solutions to cater to businesses of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises. * Customer Success: MSG91 has a proven track record of enabling successful customer engagement and communication strategies for businesses, as evidenced by case studies featuring clients like Milkbasket, Unacademy, and Ixigo.

