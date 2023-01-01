WebCatalogWebCatalog
Microsoft Dynamics Lifecycle Services

Microsoft Dynamics Lifecycle Services

lcs.dynamics.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Dynamics Lifecycle Services app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Microsoft Dynamics Lifecycle Services (LCS) helps improve the predictability and quality of implementations by simplifying and standardizing the implementation process. LCS is a Microsoft Azure-based collaboration portal that provides a unifying, collaborative environment along with a set of regularly updated services that help you manage the application lifecycle of your implementations. The goal of LCS is to deliver the right information, at the right time, to the right people and to help ensure repeatable, predictable success with each roll out of an implementation, update or upgrade. By providing a collaborative workspace that can be used by both customers and partners, separately and together, LCS enables closer collaboration, helps speed implementations and reduces time to value.

Website: lcs.dynamics.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Dynamics Lifecycle Services. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure

portal.azure.com

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Intune

endpoint.microsoft.com

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

teams.microsoft.com

Bytebase

Bytebase

bytebase.com

Microsoft Family Safety

Microsoft Family Safety

account.microsoft.com

Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard

app.whiteboard.microsoft.com

Microsoft

Microsoft

Space

Troops

Troops

app.troops.ai

Priority Matrix

Priority Matrix

sync.appfluence.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Microsoft 365 Admin

Microsoft 365 Admin

admin.microsoft.com