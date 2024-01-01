Mitel MiCollab
Mitel MiCollab is an enterprise collaboration platform that securely and swiftly powers communications for whenever you need them, wherever you are. KEY BENEFITS - Everything you need in one place – single application for voice, video, messaging, presence, conferencing, mobility, and team collaboration - Multiple devices, single experience – communications experience that’s consistent across all your devices - Increased business productivity – with unified service, spend less time trying to connect and more time engaged in productive communications - Harness the power of teams – Keep up with projects, stay connected with colleagues, and boost the sharing of knowledge and ideas across business silos - Simple Deployments: Deployment QR codes to simplify the process FEATURES - Unified communications and team collaboration - Available for PC, Mac, Web, and Mobile Devices - Mobile-first design - Real-time voice and video calling - Audio conferencing with web sharing - One number reach - Simultaneous ringing / Mobile twinning - Collaborative workspaces - Individual and group chat - File annotation - WebRTC softphone - Outlook® and calendar integration - File and screen sharing - Multiple layers of security - Multi-region / language support
