Evercast is the first real-time collaboration platform built for creatives by creatives. It combines video conferencing, HD live-streaming, and full-spectrum audio in a single web-based platform. Because Evercast requires only a computer and software to stream, it is easily adopted across all stages of production, among teams large and small. No matter where in the world they are, users can securely stream any creative workflow (live cameras on set, Avid, Premiere, Maya, Pro Tools, etc.) with ultra low latency and uncompromising quality. With features made specifically to facilitate creative collaboration, Evercast offers a digital experience that mirrors the ease and productivity of a team sitting shoulder-to-shoulder. To date, Evercast has been used on hundreds of productions by all of the major film/television studios and OTT providers -- as well as by industry-leading gaming companies and advertising agencies.

