OctaMeet is a secure and affordable video conferencing app for remote work, offering advanced features like noise canceling and joint video watching. With calendar integrations, meeting rooms, and enhanced presentation tools, it's easy to collaborate with team members. Available on web and mobile.

Website: octapull.com

