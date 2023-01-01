Miro
miro.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Miro app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Miro is the online collaborative whiteboard platform that enables distributed teams to work effectively together, from brainstorming with digital sticky notes to planning and managing agile workflows.
Website: miro.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Miro. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.