Top Middleware Alternatives

Sentry
sentry.io
Sentry monitors application errors and performance, helping developers track and manage issues in real-time to improve code reliability and efficiency.
Freshservice
freshservice.com
Freshservice is a cloud-based IT service management solution that streamlines operations, supports employee services, and enhances efficiency through automation and AI-driven insights.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Grafana
grafana.com
Grafana is an open-source tool for visualizing and analyzing data from multiple sources, ideal for monitoring performance and creating dashboards.
New Relic
newrelic.com
New Relic is a cloud-based observability platform that monitors application performance and infrastructure for insights and issue resolution.
Pulsetic
pulsetic.com
Pulsetic monitors website uptime and performance, offering alerts for downtime and customizable status pages to keep customers informed.
Opsgenie
atlassian.com
Opsgenie is an incident management app for IT teams that streamlines alert management and on-call scheduling, integrating with monitoring tools for efficient response.
PagerDuty
pagerduty.com
PagerDuty is an incident management platform that alerts IT teams to disruptions, facilitates collaboration, and automates response processes to minimize downtime.
Site24x7
site24x7.com
Site24x7 provides website monitoring services, offering alerts via email or SMS for downtime and performance graphs of monitored websites.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
Netdata
netdata.cloud
Netdata is a real-time monitoring tool that tracks system health, application performance, and network activity with no configuration needed.
AppSignal
appsignal.com
AppSignal monitors application performance and errors, providing insights for optimization and issue resolution across various development frameworks.
Better Stack
betterstack.com
Better Stack is a monitoring and logging platform that helps users visualize, manage, and troubleshoot their technology stack efficiently.
Netumo
netumo.com
Netumo is a website uptime monitor that tracks the status of multiple domains and websites from a single location, providing 24/7 monitoring.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.
Rollbar
rollbar.com
Rollbar is an error tracking tool that helps developers monitor, detect, and resolve errors in real-time across various applications and platforms.
Uptime
uptime.com
Uptime is a website monitoring platform that provides insights on performance, user interactions, and reliability through real user monitoring and synthetic checks.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.
Honeycomb
honeycomb.io
Honeycomb is an observability platform that helps engineering teams monitor, debug, and analyze complex cloud applications in real-time.
Raygun
raygun.com
Raygun monitors software performance and errors in real-time, providing insights to improve user experience and application reliability.
logit.io
logit.io
Logit.io is a log management platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and visualize log data for improved system performance and monitoring.
Validato
validato.io
Validato is a platform that tests security controls through safe simulations of cyber attack methods to validate configurations.
Witbe
witbe.net
Witbe monitors and analyzes the quality of experience (QoE) for digital services using robots that simulate user interactions across various platforms and networks.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
Cronitor
cronitor.io
Cronitor is a monitoring service for scheduled tasks, websites, and APIs, providing alerts, performance tracking, and reporting for developers.
Checkly
checklyhq.com
Checkly is an application monitoring tool that allows users to write and manage monitoring setups as code, simulating user interactions for performance insights.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that offers automated threat detection and response for SMBs, enhancing visibility and compliance against cyber threats.
xMatters
xmatters.com
xMatters is an incident management tool that automates workflows and communication to improve response times and reduce downtime for IT and DevOps teams.
Squadcast
squadcast.com
Squadcast is an incident management platform that streamlines incident response and on-call workflows for enterprises, improving tech team efficiency and system reliability.
