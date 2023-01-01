WebCatalog

Top Mailchimp Alternatives

Webflow

webflow.com

Webflow, Inc. is an American company, based in San Francisco, that provides software as a service for website building and hosting. Their online visual editor platform allows users to design, build, and launch websites.

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.

Wix

wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום‎) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!

Duda

duda.co

Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse offers an online platform for email marketing software, landing page creator, webinars hosting and much more. Try 30 days for free without credit card!

Swipe Pages

swipepages.com

Capture more leads & increase conversion rate using mobile first AMP landing pages. Feature packed landing page builder trusted by 7500+ marketers.

Flowcode

flowcode.com

Flowcode is the #1 QR code maker. Logo, color and design, backed with privacy and data, all included for free. Download high quality print files today.

Leadpages

leadpages.com

Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marke...

Instapage

instapage.com

Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.

Ontraport

ontraport.com

Automate, connect and optimize your marketing with Ontraport — the CRM and marketing platform designed to turn your business on.

Moosend

moosend.com

The Easiest Email Marketing and Automation Software. Moosend is the simplest and most modern solution to deliver email marketing and automation experiences that drive real revenue growth.

Landingi

landingi.com

No-code Landing Page Platform for data-driven Digital Marketers. Landingi lets you design, publish, and optimize digital marketing assets with micro-conversion tracking for better conversion rates.

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile mar...

