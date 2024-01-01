Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lumity Benefits on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.

Website: lumity.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lumity Benefits. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.