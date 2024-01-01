Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: lumity.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lumity Benefits on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.
Categories:
Business
Benefits Consulting Providers
HR Consulting Providers

Website: lumity.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lumity Benefits. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ADP

ADP

adp.com

Zenefits

Zenefits

zenefits.com

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Central Test

Central Test

centraltest.com

Alight

Alight

alight.com

Enablo

Enablo

enablo.com

Aadmi

Aadmi

aadmi.com

G&A Partners

G&A Partners

gnapartners.com

Aflac

Aflac

aflac.com

Insperity

Insperity

insperity.com

Monark HQ

Monark HQ

monarkhq.com

MMChr

MMChr

mmchr.com

You Might Also Like

Guideline

Guideline

guideline.com

Newfront

Newfront

newfront.com

Aetna

Aetna

aetna.com

Sana

Sana

sanabenefits.com

ThreeFlow Brokers

ThreeFlow Brokers

threeflow.com

ThreeFlow Carriers

ThreeFlow Carriers

carrier.threeflow.com

Spiny.ai

Spiny.ai

spiny.ai

Monark HQ

Monark HQ

monarkhq.com

Multiplier

Multiplier

usemultiplier.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

Axiom

Axiom

axiom.co

Mira Health

Mira Health

talktomira.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.