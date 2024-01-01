Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lumenore on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Lumenore helps businesses turn data into actionable business intelligence with the power of AI, natural language querying, and predictive analytics. With industry-specific solutions embedded in a powerful BI platform, Lumenore turns your raw data into accurate insights. Ensure seamless data integration, enable modern business storytelling, and encourage advanced insight discovery. Create an all-in-one data universe for effective decision-making across business functions with Lumenore.

Website: lumenore.com

