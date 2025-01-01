Top LightPDF Alternatives

Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF is an app for managing PDFs with tools for editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, and eSigning documents across devices.
PDFescape
pdfescape.com
PDFescape allows users to edit, fill out, and view PDF documents online, offering tools for merging, splitting, and annotating PDFs.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Smallpdf is a user-friendly online tool for managing and editing PDF documents, offering features like conversion, compression, editing, and digital signing.
PDF Candy
pdfcandy.com
PDF Candy is a tool for converting, editing, and managing PDF files across various formats, supporting multiple online and offline functionalities.
Xodo PDF.Online
pdf.online
Xodo PDF.Online is a free tool for editing, annotating, converting, and signing PDFs. It supports collaboration and integrates with cloud storage.
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
pdfFiller is a cloud-based app for editing, creating, and managing PDF documents, forms, and signatures on various devices.
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a SaaS application for managing PDFs and electronic signatures, offering tools for editing, annotating, and secure document workflows.
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud is a document management solution for securely managing, editing, and sharing PDF documents and forms across different platforms.
PDF Agile
pdfagile.com
PDF Agile is a PDF editor that allows users to edit, convert, organize, and manage PDF files with OCR support, improving document sharing and workflow efficiency.
PDFBEAR
pdfbear.com
PDFBEAR is a free online tool for converting, editing, compressing, merging, splitting, signing, and protecting PDF files.
Sejda
sejda.com
Sejda is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, compress, merge, split, and convert PDF documents easily, without installation.
DeftPDF
deftpdf.com
DeftPDF is a free online PDF editor and converter that offers various tools for editing, merging, splitting, and converting PDFs without installations.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.
PDF.co
pdf.co
PDF.co is a low-code platform and API for PDF conversion, editing, extraction, and automation, integrating with various online services.
Hipdf
hipdf.com
Wondershare HiPDF is an online PDF tool that allows users to edit, convert, and manage PDF documents easily, including AI features for summarizing and rewriting content.
Macro
macro.com
Macro is a comprehensive document workspace that offers word processing, PDF editing, comparison tools, and AI-assisted writing for professional users.
Redactable
redactable.com
Redactable is a cloud-based tool for securely removing sensitive information from documents, ensuring complete redaction and compliance with data protection regulations.
FoxyUtils
foxyutils.com
FoxyUtils offers conversion services through its proprietary library and contributes to environmental efforts by planting a tree for every 5,000 conversions.
CraftMyPDF
craftmypdf.com
CraftMyPDF is a web app that lets users create and automate PDF documents using a drag-and-drop editor and integrates with platforms like Zapier for streamlined workflows.
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, sign, and share documents securely in various formats.
pdfRest
pdfrest.com
Pdftools
pdf-tools.com
Pdftools is a PDF management app that allows users to annotate, edit, fill forms, and convert PDFs, streamlining document workflows for individuals and organizations.
