Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s, Knowi eliminates the need for ETL, ODBC drivers, or data transformation processes that alternate solutions require. Data engineers can join structured and unstructured data sources to create blended data sets and instantly visualize the results, apply machine learning algorithms, embed results in data applications, share dashboards with business users, or trigger actions to other downstream applications or notification systems.

