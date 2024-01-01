WebCatalog

Knowi

Knowi

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: knowi.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Knowi on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s, Knowi eliminates the need for ETL, ODBC drivers, or data transformation processes that alternate solutions require. Data engineers can join structured and unstructured data sources to create blended data sets and instantly visualize the results, apply machine learning algorithms, embed results in data applications, share dashboards with business users, or trigger actions to other downstream applications or notification systems.

Categories:

Business
Analytics Platforms

Website: knowi.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Knowi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Observable

Observable

observablehq.com

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

You Might Also Like

dbt

dbt

getdbt.com

BIME Analytics

BIME Analytics

bimeanalytics.com

Webz.io

Webz.io

webz.io

Azure Cosmos DB

Azure Cosmos DB

azure.microsoft.com

Syncari

Syncari

syncari.com

Datazip

Datazip

datazip.io

Legends of Learning

Legends of Learning

legendsoflearning.com

censius

censius

censius.ai

Jatheon

Jatheon

jatheon.com

SerpApi

SerpApi

serpapi.com

Hightouch

Hightouch

hightouch.io

MongoDB Cloud

MongoDB Cloud

mongodb.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.