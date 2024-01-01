Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Webz.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web data.

Website: webz.io

