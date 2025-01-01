Top Kinobi Alternatives

Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
ClassLink
classlink.com
ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.
Huntr
huntr.co
Huntr is a job search management tool that helps users track applications, save job listings, and organize tasks throughout the job search process.
Skyward
skyward.com
Skyward is a software solution for K-12 school districts, providing tools for managing student data, administrative tasks, and communication with families.
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable is a platform for managing grants, CSR, and scholarship programs, offering tools for submissions, reviews, payments, and volunteer management.
12Twenty
12twenty.com
The 12Twenty app connects employers and job seekers, streamlining job postings, applications, and interview scheduling for early-career hires.
ZoomGrants
zoomgrants.com
ZoomGrants is an online grant management system that simplifies application processing, reviews, and reporting for organizations of all sizes.
Good Grants
goodgrants.com
Good Grants is a platform for small to medium grantmakers to manage and fund applications efficiently, supporting customization and streamlining the grant lifecycle.
SmarterSelect
smarterselect.com
SmarterSelect is an online platform for managing scholarships and grants, allowing users to create applications, review submissions, and track applicants efficiently.
Jenzabar
myjenzabar.net
Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.
Blackbaud
blackbaud.com
Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.
Evalato
evalato.com
Evalato is an awards management software that simplifies application collection, evaluation, and winner selection for various programs.
Prepler
prepler.com
Prepler is an app that automates degree planning and course mapping, helping students understand requirements and graduate on time.
Freckle
freckle.com
Freckle is an educational app that offers adaptive practice in math and ELA, helping educators tailor instruction to individual student needs.
BridgeU
bridge-u.com
BridgeU connects universities and international schools globally to improve higher education and career outcomes for students.
Xello
xello.world
Xello is an online tool for students to explore career paths and plan education, helping them align interests with potential opportunities.
RaiseMe
raise.me
RaiseMe helps students earn micro-scholarships by showcasing their achievements, while providing resources for college preparation and financial aid.
Panorama Education
panoramaed.com
Panorama Education provides tools for schools to assess student well-being and performance, facilitating data-driven support and community engagement for improved educational outcomes.
SurveyMonkey Apply
surveymonkey.com
SurveyMonkey Apply streamlines the collection and review of applications for grants, scholarships, and other programs, simplifying workflows and decision-making.
Untap
untapcompete.com
Untap is a platform for managing innovation and talent discovery, facilitating competitions and collaborative challenges for user engagement and growth.
CounselMore
counselmore.com
CounselMore is a college planning software for consultants to manage student data, admissions processes, and communication efficiently across various user portals.
VisitDays
visitdays.com
VisitDays connects K-12 students with over 1,800 colleges and universities, offering unlimited events, live sessions, and on-demand content for easier college exploration.
Overgrad
overgrad.com
Overgrad is a web platform that helps students set college and career goals, track progress, explore options, and manage the application process.
