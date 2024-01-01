Kino Live

A video-workspace communication tool designed for inspiration. Kino brings remote co-workers together through a video technology that creates the office feel. With its Spaces Technology, every person has a dedicated space to engage, collaborate and be inspired with others. Co-workers can move freely between different spaces as if in a physical office, in a way that reduces virtual meeting fatigue. Bringing a more organic, office-like interactions through high-definition video and spatial dynamics to mimic natural workspace interactions. Kino is designed to connect remote co-workers throughout a work-day. Kino enables remote colleagues to truly work together, side-by-side. Ease of collaboration and company culture that happen naturally. Workflow management and team connection simply happen through teams' engagements in Kino's creative environment. Kino blends into daily workflows sparking creativity. It is the only tool where co-working community happens remotely. The future of video-collaboration elevated by Kino.
Categories:
Business
Video Conferencing Software

