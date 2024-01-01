Shindig

Shindig

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: shindig.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shindig on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Shindig is a virtual event platform for online video chat events. Its unique technology offers the dynamics of an in-person event at Internet scale. Shindig enables hosts to deliver a video conference, lecture, seminar, interview or media event in front of an online audience of thousands. Hosts can share the stage for face-to-face interactions with audience members before the entire gathering, or sidebar with participants privately. Unlike other video conference or webinar meeting technologies,audience members themselves are also able to network, converse, and socialize with one another in their own self-initiated private video chats, just as naturally as they would at in person events.
Categories:
Business
Video Conferencing Software

Website: shindig.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shindig. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

microsoft.com

Google Meet

Google Meet

meet.google.com

Skype

Skype

skype.com

Slack

Slack

slack.com

Zoho Cliq

Zoho Cliq

zoho.com

TeamViewer Web

TeamViewer Web

teamviewer.com

Whereby

Whereby

whereby.com

Element

Element

element.io

Spike

Spike

spikenow.com

Zoho Meeting

Zoho Meeting

zoho.com

Bitrix24

Bitrix24

bitrix24.com

Lark

Lark

larksuite.com

You Might Also Like

expertshare

expertshare

expertshare.live

TelebuJoin

TelebuJoin

join.telebu.com

Meeting Application

Meeting Application

meetingapplication.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

Meetmaps

Meetmaps

welcome.meetmaps.com

Eventcube

Eventcube

eventcube.io

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

Events Wallet

Events Wallet

eventswallet.com

Meetaway

Meetaway

meetaway.com

Brella

Brella

brella.io

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Wordly

Wordly

wordly.ai

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy