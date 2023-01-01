Excalidraw is a virtual collaborative whiteboard tool that lets you easily sketch diagrams that have a hand-drawn feel to them. In Excalidraw+, whether you’re a company or an individual, you can create a workspace where you can manage and organize all the drawings you have created. The drawings are easily accessible to your workspace co-workers, and securely saved to the cloud. The live collaboration is enabled by default with no extra steps necessary.

Website: excalidraw.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Excalidraw+. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.