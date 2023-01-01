KANBANSI is a software solution that simplifies the usage of a highly successful agile software development model, known as KANBAN. The focus is on the visual representation of the value chain with various process steps. The individual steps are noted on index cards and combined on a whiteboard.

Website: kanbansi.com

