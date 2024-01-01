Top Virtual Workspaces
A virtual workspace functions as a digital, simulated office equipped with collaboration and communication tools to replicate the experience of a physical office. It serves as a collaborative hub for remote teams who cannot meet in person daily. While remote teams can use internal communication or video conferencing software, virtual workspaces offer a structured framework for interaction that would otherwise be missing. In these virtual spaces, team members can see which coworkers are "in the office," fostering deliberate team interactions and providing designated areas for engagement. Virtual workspaces integrate various communication and collaboration tools into a single platform within a simulated office environment. These platforms typically include features such as instant messaging, video conferencing, and screen sharing, all bundled together.
Gather
gather.town
Gather helps distributed teams build virtual workspaces that bring everyone together. Whether you're collaborating in meetings, co-working with colleagues, or stopping by someone’s digital desk, connecting with your team becomes easy and energizing. High bandwidth work and culture creation happen no...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...
oVice
ovice.com
Spark your Remote Communication at ovice! oVice is a 2-D virtual space where you interact as an avatar and connect with others around you just like in-person. Since it's an open space, it ensures easy and natural communication. So, you can move around, walk, and talk to anyone swiftly with one click...
Spot
spotvirtual.com
Remote work doesn’t have to feel remote Built by the technical co-founders of outreach.io, Spot is a virtual workspace that lets your team feel like a team again by recreating your office online. Combining all the tools you already use for remote work with all the things you miss about being in the ...
SpatialChat
spatial.chat
SpatialChat is a video-conferencing platform with proximity audio for in-person virtual meetings, engaging workshops, interactive online classes, stage standups, immersive conferences and other events. SpatialChat helps to host unique customized events, engage audience of any size, and attract spons...
GoBrunch
gobrunch.com
GoBrunch helps bringing back the face-to-face culture to the remote space. If you’re tired of traditional videoconferencing tools, join GoBrunch and start reimaging your virtual workspace. You can customize your rooms, add your own branding, and enjoy each day a different scenario. Moreover, you can...
Deskmy
deskmy.com
Remote or in-office? The answer is deskMy. Meet your new work desk, from anywhere. Open your deskMy from any device and you have visually all your teammates and apps in the same place, no matter where you or they physically are.
RemoteHQ
remotehq.com
We bring people together by going beyond video conferencing. Our platform connects people to the applications and virtual resources they need to get work done. Use RemoteHQ to host your team meetings, sales demos, support calls, training sessions, and more.
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
Nooks
nooks.ai
Nooks is an AI-Powered Virtual Dialer and Virtual Salesfloor that helps SDR teams 5x their conversations and supercharge productivity.
Sococo
sococo.com
Sococo is the online workplace where distributed teams come to work together each day, side-by-side. No matter where team members might be. Down the hall, across campus, or halfway around the world – working in your organization’s online office is even more productive than being on the same floor or...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
SoWork
sowork.com
SoWork virtual workplaces give remote teams efficiency, presence, spontaneity, and connection. With AI-powered Office Assistant Sophia, the best meeting tools, and full customization, SoWork is where your team is happier & more productive than ever.
Teemyco
teemyco.com
Teemyco is an online platform that provides you with your own office, virtually. Work efficiently and build culture -all while integrating with your existing office setup. Invite external guests to visit you, see who is available and what they are up to in the office. Hop into a room and start ad-ho...
Kumospace
kumospace.com
Kumospace is building the office of the future – a virtual one that places humans first. Where teamwork and productivity are in lockstep with company culture. Empower your team to reach their full potential with a virtual workspace that inspires employees to bring their best. Kumospace eliminates fr...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, co...
Orum
orum.com
Orum is the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform to supercharge sales activity, connect teams, and drive more revenue.
Kino Live
kino.live
A video-workspace communication tool designed for inspiration. Kino brings remote co-workers together through a video technology that creates the office feel. With its Spaces Technology, every person has a dedicated space to engage, collaborate and be inspired with others. Co-workers can move freely...
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is a B2B Sales Engagement platform with over 12 years focusing on B2B sales dialer technology innovation. Koncert’s power dialer platforms leverage AI to enable more conversations and pipeline. The sales activity of manually dialing each prospect is now super charged through automation to co...
Cosmos Video
cosmos.video
Collaborate in the moment with your remote team Team meeting spaces designed for remote teams to collaborate in the moment without disturbing. Say goodbye to waiting for replies, scheduling calls, or sharing meeting links.
VoicePing
voice-ping.com
VoicePing is a virtual collaboration space that enhances the productivity of global teams beyond the level of real space. You will have best experience of communications and connections between members in different locations. ✅ We have voice recognition A.I. so that you don’t have to make minutes ma...
WorkAdventure
workadventu.re
WorkAdventure is a platform that allows you to design fully customizable collaborative virtual worlds. With your avatar, you can interact spontaneously with your colleagues, clients, partners, etc. Imagine all types of immersive experiences (recruitments, on-boarding, trainings, digital workplace, i...
Teamflow
teamflowhq.com
Teamflow is the remote office for extraordinary teams. Teamflow brings back the presence of being in the office, the energy of working in the same room, the spontaneity of hallway conversations — the joy of feeling like a team. In Teamflow, you see your video in a bubble on a virtual office floor pl...
DemoHop
demohop.com
For distributed tech and R&D teams, it is hard to get all the engineers, product teams, and business stakeholders on the same page. To solve this, DemoHop powers online showcase events that bring employees and their ideas together over a few short hours. We have large companies who use DemoHop to br...
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is the all-in-one platform for transformation design and implementation. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Our platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, an...