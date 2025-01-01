Top Kenjo Alternatives

Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.
Zoho People
zoho.com
Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.
Clockify
clockify.me
Clockify is a time tracking app that helps users monitor productivity and billable hours across projects through various tools like timesheets and reporting.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
ADP
adp.com
The ADP app streamlines payroll, HR management, benefits, and time tracking, allowing users to manage employee data and tasks from mobile devices.
Zoho Connect
zoho.com
Zoho Connect is a team collaboration app that organizes communication, shares resources, and centralizes knowledge for effective teamwork and discussions.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
Homebase
joinhomebase.com
Homebase is an app for small businesses to manage hourly teams with features for scheduling, time tracking, and payroll management.
Insightful
insightful.io
Insightful is workforce analytics software for productivity monitoring, time tracking, and team management, helping improve workflows and balance workloads.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.
When I Work
wheniwork.com
When I Work is an app for businesses to schedule employees, track attendance, and facilitate communication with hourly staff via mobile access.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.
Sling
getsling.com
Sling is a software for managing employee scheduling, time tracking, messaging, and task management in shift-based workplaces.
Deputy
deputy.com
Deputy is a workforce management app that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, communication, and payroll integration for businesses.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social is a social media management platform that provides tools for publishing, engagement, analytics, and influencer marketing across major social networks.
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is a digital platform that connects deskless employees, enhancing communication, task management, and training across various industries.
