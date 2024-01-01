KEBS

KEBS is a business suite that is built to make life easier for the professional services industry. This modern ERP will enable businesses to cut down cost and resource leakages and scale up their productivity and profitability 10X. Organizations, irrespective of their size and scale can streamline and automate their day-to-day task and create a seamless workflow with ease. Our customers worldwide are impressed with how KEBS has - made data a single source of truth - increased employee retention by 76% - ensured timely delivery of projects within the budget - amplified the revenue up to 5X times than before - brought in more transparency within the organization - made their employees more accountable - satisfied their customers 10X better than before KEBS is comprehensive. Hence, it’s the only business suite you will ever need.
Categories:
Business
Project Management Software
ERP Systems

