BotSpace is an early-stage, fast-growing B2B platform for businesses to automate customer support and engagement on Whatsapp. Through our cutting-edge customer engagement software built on WhatsApp’s Business API, businesses are now able to have personalized conversations, be easily accessible, and engage with their customers in real-time - at scale! This is made possible through BotSpace's easy-to-use platform that can be made up and running in no time. As a result, small and medium businesses have embraced the platform rapidly, and thousands of customers across 13 countries are now using BotSpace within just a year of launch.

Website: bot.space

