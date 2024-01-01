KB CloudERP is a cloud-based ERP, POS, HRM, CRM, Accounting, Stock & Inventory Management Solution in Nepal. It is an online accounting software that connects small & medium-scale business owners with their employees, multiple business locations, and bank accounts. KB CloudERP comes with lots of features out-of-box. We provide features that help business owners cut down the time-consuming tasks of accounting, billing, customer relationship management, inventory management, etc. So instead of worrying about how to manage your business and run it smoothly feel free to sign-up for our free plan to test out, and If it works for you better focus on what matters for your business.

Website: kbclouderp.com

