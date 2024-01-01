Blastramp

Blastramp

Blastramp HQ is a simple business tool that cures a brand's inventory management headaches and connects all ecommerce and wholesale sales channels into one centralized hub. Integrate, optimize and seamlessly scale your brand at a cost that leaves budget in your bank for other needs. Come kick the tires on Blastramp HQ before you make any decisions on your omnichannel order and inventory management solution. We're committed to one giant leap for brandkind! KEY FEATURES - Built for the small-but-growing brand with multiple sales channels - Robust inventory & order management features - Centralized hub manages entire lifecycle from factory PO to returns management. - Order-centric CRM features consolidate communications between brand staff, vendors, sales reps, 3PL/warehouse and customers. - Simple pricing structure (no hidden fees) INTEGRATIONS: ERPs - Aptean Apparel ERP (Fullcircle) - AIMS Socrate ERP - ApparelMagic - Xorosoft ERP - Extensiv (3PL Central) INTEGRATIONS: ECOMMERCE & WHOLESALE - Shopify - WooCommerce - NuORDER - CommerceHub - Brandboom - Joor INTEGRATIONS: ACCOUNTING & POS - Xero - Quickbooks Online - Quickbooks Desktop INTEGRATIONS: SHIPPING & FULFILLMENT - ShipStation - 2Ship INTEGRATIONS: 3PL PARTNERS - Logiwa - AMS Fulfillment - NRI Fulfillment - Verde Fulfillment
Categories:
Business
Multichannel Retail Software

