Website: erpisto.com

Erpisto is cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform designed for midsize to large enterprises. It caters to multiple industries including manufacturing, consumer goods, education and pharmaceuticals. Primary features include accounting, business intelligence, customer relationship management (CRM), human resources (HR), inventory management, manufacturing and supply chain management (SCM). It features its an e-commerce platform to allows users to integrate the system with their online store and point-of-sale (POS) system for brick-and-mortar stores. Other features include financial management, budgeting, sales management, account management, campaign management, warehouse management, production management and process management. It allows users to manage workflow and resources in a single window pane. The business intelligence and analytics features provide process automation, data collection, financial analytics and forecasting. It is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. It also features mobile applications for Android, iOS, Windows and Blackberry devices. Support options include knowledge base, email and phone.
Categories:
Business
CRM Software
ERP Systems

