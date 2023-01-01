Xledgers next generation, cloud based ERP system streamlines accounting processes through the automation of the AP, AR and cashier processes. It's focus on automation and intelligent data capture enables real time reporting, outstanding management oversight and faster decision making. Xledger is a true cloud, SaaS solution. As a multi-tenant solution, all our customers are hosted on just one underlying instance of software, benefiting from instant upgrades and a low total cost of ownership.

Website: xledger.net

