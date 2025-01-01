Top Job Today Alternatives

Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.
Naukiri
naukri.com
Naukri is a job search app connecting users to over 20,000 employers and millions of job listings in various industries across India.
Glassdoor
glassdoor.com
Glassdoor app allows users to anonymously review companies, submit salaries, search for jobs, and access company insights to aid job seekers in their career decisions.
ZipRecruiter
ziprecruiter.com
ZipRecruiter connects job seekers with employers, simplifying job searches, applicant tracking, and resume management for efficient hiring and job placement.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.
Monster
monster.com
Monster is a job search app that helps users find job opportunities, offers career advice, and provides tools for resume building and interview preparation.
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound is a platform connecting startups with job-seekers and angel investors, facilitating hiring and fundraising for emerging companies.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
Otta
otta.com
Otta is a job search platform that connects users with tailored job listings, provides company insights, and offers resources for career development.
Hubstaff Talent
talent.hubstaff.com
Hubstaff Talent is a free platform that connects companies with remote freelancers and agencies, allowing job postings and direct communication without fees.
Dice
dice.com
The Dice app is a job search platform for the tech industry, offering job listings, resume tools, and networking features for job seekers and recruiters.
Talent.com
talent.com
Talent.com is a recruitment app that helps businesses find qualified candidates through customized strategies and a campaign-based digital recruitment approach.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.
Snagajob
snagajob.com
Snagajob is an app that connects hourly workers with part-time and full-time job opportunities, allowing users to apply for shifts that match their availability.
InfoJobs
infojobs.net
InfoJobs is a job search app that connects users to a wide range of employment opportunities across various sectors in Spain.
Built In
builtin.com
Built In connects professionals with startup and tech job opportunities while providing industry news and resources for career development.
talent.io
talent.io
Talent.io connects tech professionals with job opportunities in Europe, facilitating recruitment for employers and offering tools for job seekers to apply.
Idealist
idealist.org
Idealist connects users with nonprofit job listings, volunteering opportunities, and resources for social impact and community engagement.
PowerToFly
powertofly.com
PowerToFly connects professionals with job opportunities, facilitating remote work applications, networking, and career growth.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Queros is an app that generates customizable job descriptions to accurately reflect job responsibilities, helping organizations attract suitable candidates.
Jobcase
jobcase.com
Jobcase is a platform that helps job seekers connect, optimize their resumes, and access job listings and career advice to enhance their job search efforts.
Dr. Job
drjobpro.com
Dr.Job is a job portal connecting job seekers and freelancers with employers, offering CV tools, job listings, and HR resources.
GrabJobs
grabjobs.co
GrabJobs is a job search app for part-time and full-time positions in various sectors, available in Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.
Crypto Jobs List
cryptojobslist.com
Crypto Jobs List connects job seekers with cryptocurrency and blockchain job opportunities, offering a regularly updated database of listings across various categories.
Zippia
zippia.com
Zippia is a career platform that helps job seekers find job opportunities, explore career paths, and build tailored resumes using data-driven tools and insights.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.
The Ladders
theladders.com
The Ladders app connects high-level professionals with high-paying job opportunities and provides tools for effective job searching.
Loopcv
loopcv.pro
Loopcv automates job applications by uploading your CV and applying for jobs daily, increasing interview opportunities for users.
Jobsora
jobsora.com
Jobsora is a job search app that aggregates listings from multiple sites, helping users find job opportunities across various industries and locations.
