Top Jigsaw Interactive Alternatives

Blackboard Learn
blackboard.com
Blackboard Learn is a learning management system that enables educators to create courses, conduct assessments, and manage student information effectively.
Schoology
schoology.com
Schoology is a learning management system that facilitates communication, collaboration, and virtual learning for students and educators.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
Whereby
whereby.com
Whereby is a browser-based video conferencing platform enabling easy meetings with features like screen sharing, recording, and live streaming without downloads.
ClassLink
classlink.com
ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.
MeritHub
merithub.com
MeritHub is an interactive online teaching platform that enables audio/video communication, whiteboards, screen sharing, and activity tracking for educators.
Panopto
panopto.com
Panopto is a video platform for creating, managing, and sharing educational content, enabling live lectures, analytics, and integration with learning management systems.
ClassIn
classin.com
ClassIn is an edtech platform for online learning, providing tools for interactive classrooms, course management, communication, and student performance analytics.
Bongo
bongolearn.com
Bongo is a video practice and feedback tool that uses AI to provide performance assessments and personalized feedback for skill development.
Speexx
speexx.com
Speexx is a language training platform for organizations, providing personalized learning and business coaching to enhance employee communication skills in a digital workplace.
Agora
agora.io
Agora is a platform that enables developers to integrate real-time voice, video, and chat functionalities into applications for enhanced user interaction.
Coursio
coursio.com
Coursio allows influencers and organizations to create and manage their own online schools, offering tools for course development, publication, and performance measurement.
LearnCube
learncube.com
LearnCube is a virtual classroom app for online teaching and tutoring, offering interactive tools for real-time communication and lesson management.
WizIQ
wiziq.com
WizIQ is an online learning platform that enables live classes and self-paced courses, offering tools for educators to manage teaching and track student progress.
VEDAMO
vedamo.com
VEDAMO is an interactive virtual classroom platform designed for teaching, offering tools for lessons, collaboration, and classroom management without software installation.
HiLink
hilink.co
HiLink is a web conferencing tool for education, offering interactive features like whiteboards, quizzes, and user management, with easy integration into existing platforms.
Strigo
strigo.io
Strigo offers in-product education solutions for SaaS providers, enabling users to access training at the point of need, enhancing onboarding and product adoption.
BrainCert
braincert.com
BrainCert is a learning management system that enables online course creation, assessment delivery, and training with integrated virtual classrooms and analytics.
Sibme
sibme.com
Sibme is a platform for professional development that facilitates video-based coaching, peer feedback, and collaboration among educators to enhance teaching practices.
Jumbula
jumbula.com
Jumbula is an online platform for managing registration, payments, and classes for educational and recreational programs.
Tutoom
tutoom.com
Tutoom is a virtual classroom platform offering tools for remote teaching, such as whiteboards, chat, video conferencing, and integration with LMS like Moodle and Canvas.
SignGlasses
signglasses.com
SignGlasses connects users with interpreters and captioners, offering scheduling, study tools, and invoice management for enhanced accessibility in educational and administrative settings.
Digital Samba
digitalsamba.com
Digital Samba is a secure, GDPR-compliant video conferencing platform designed for integration into various applications, particularly in mental health services.
