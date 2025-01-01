Top Jigsaw Interactive Alternatives

blackboard.com

Blackboard Learn is a learning management system that enables educators to create courses, conduct assessments, and manage student information effectively.

schoology.com

Schoology is a learning management system that facilitates communication, collaboration, and virtual learning for students and educators.

webex.com

Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.

whereby.com

Whereby is a browser-based video conferencing platform enabling easy meetings with features like screen sharing, recording, and live streaming without downloads.

classlink.com

ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.

merithub.com

MeritHub is an interactive online teaching platform that enables audio/video communication, whiteboards, screen sharing, and activity tracking for educators.

panopto.com

Panopto is a video platform for creating, managing, and sharing educational content, enabling live lectures, analytics, and integration with learning management systems.

classin.com

ClassIn is an edtech platform for online learning, providing tools for interactive classrooms, course management, communication, and student performance analytics.

bongolearn.com

Bongo is a video practice and feedback tool that uses AI to provide performance assessments and personalized feedback for skill development.

speexx.com

Speexx is a language training platform for organizations, providing personalized learning and business coaching to enhance employee communication skills in a digital workplace.

agora.io

Agora is a platform that enables developers to integrate real-time voice, video, and chat functionalities into applications for enhanced user interaction.

coursio.com

Coursio allows influencers and organizations to create and manage their own online schools, offering tools for course development, publication, and performance measurement.

learncube.com

LearnCube is a virtual classroom app for online teaching and tutoring, offering interactive tools for real-time communication and lesson management.

wiziq.com

WizIQ is an online learning platform that enables live classes and self-paced courses, offering tools for educators to manage teaching and track student progress.

vedamo.com

VEDAMO is an interactive virtual classroom platform designed for teaching, offering tools for lessons, collaboration, and classroom management without software installation.

hilink.co

HiLink is a web conferencing tool for education, offering interactive features like whiteboards, quizzes, and user management, with easy integration into existing platforms.

strigo.io

Strigo offers in-product education solutions for SaaS providers, enabling users to access training at the point of need, enhancing onboarding and product adoption.

braincert.com

BrainCert is a learning management system that enables online course creation, assessment delivery, and training with integrated virtual classrooms and analytics.

sibme.com

Sibme is a platform for professional development that facilitates video-based coaching, peer feedback, and collaboration among educators to enhance teaching practices.

jumbula.com

Jumbula is an online platform for managing registration, payments, and classes for educational and recreational programs.

tutoom.com

Tutoom is a virtual classroom platform offering tools for remote teaching, such as whiteboards, chat, video conferencing, and integration with LMS like Moodle and Canvas.

signglasses.com

SignGlasses connects users with interpreters and captioners, offering scheduling, study tools, and invoice management for enhanced accessibility in educational and administrative settings.

digitalsamba.com

Digital Samba is a secure, GDPR-compliant video conferencing platform designed for integration into various applications, particularly in mental health services.

