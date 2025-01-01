Top Instahyre Alternatives

Upwork
upwork.com
Upwork is a freelancing platform connecting businesses and individuals globally, allowing them to find and hire freelancers for various projects.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound is a platform connecting startups with job-seekers and angel investors, facilitating hiring and fundraising for emerging companies.
Metaview
metaview.ai
Metaview provides data and analytics to improve interview consistency and quality, helping interviewers deliver better candidate experiences and streamline hiring.
Jobscan
jobscan.co
Jobscan helps job seekers optimize resumes and cover letters for ATS compatibility, providing feedback on keywords and skills to improve job application success.
Superset
joinsuperset.com
Superset automates campus placements for colleges, connects employers with students, and provides democratic access to job opportunities.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha is a platform for assessing technical skills, facilitating talent acquisition and development through tests, interviews, and skill gap analysis.
Sage HR
sage.hr
Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.
Careerflow
careerflow.ai
Careerflow is a job search platform with tools for managing applications, optimizing resumes, and tracking job leads, aimed at simplifying the job search process.
BetterUp
betterup.com
BetterUp is a coaching platform that offers personalized support for personal and professional growth, using a combination of human coaching and AI technology.
Rytfit.ai
rytfit.ai
Rytfit.ai is an AI-driven workforce management platform that streamlines HR processes, enhances recruiting, and improves employee engagement and retention.
InterviewAI
interviewai.io
InterviewAI generates customized interview questions in real-time to streamline the interview process and help identify suitable candidates.
Webbtree
webbtree.com
Webbtree is a search tool that enables users to access over 500 million candidates from various platforms and enhance talent pools using a Chrome extension.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Queros is an app that generates customizable job descriptions to accurately reflect job responsibilities, helping organizations attract suitable candidates.
SeekOut
seekout.com
SeekOut is a recruitment software that uses AI to streamline talent acquisition, automate job postings, and source candidates from internal and external talent pools.
Jobcase
jobcase.com
Jobcase is a platform that helps job seekers connect, optimize their resumes, and access job listings and career advice to enhance their job search efforts.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.
Prosple
prosple.com
Prosple connects students and graduates to job and internship opportunities, providing detailed job information and career preparation resources.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is an AI-powered recruiting platform that streamlines hiring processes for teams, integrating with ATS and offering tools for sourcing, scheduling, and analytics.
Hireflow
hireflow.com
Hireflow automates outbound recruiting, helping employers find candidates and streamlining the hiring process with AI-driven tools for resume analysis and interview scheduling.
Atomic Hire
atomichire.com
Atomic Hire is a recruitment platform that streamlines hiring, manages candidate applications, and optimizes communication between employers and candidates.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.
Giig Hire
giighire.com
Giig Hire is a platform for freelance recruiters to manage hiring processes, track applicants, and create websites with job boards for job postings.
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-enabled platform for managing customer relationships, recruitment, and HR, focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing real-time analytics.
Harver
harver.com
Harver helps organizations streamline hiring with automated pre-employment assessments to evaluate candidates' skills, fit, and reduce bias in the hiring process.
Phenom
phenom.com
Phenom is an AI-powered platform that streamlines talent acquisition and management, enhancing candidate experiences and employee development.
Niceboard
niceboard.co
Niceboard is a user-friendly app for creating and managing job boards, allowing users to import and publish job listings efficiently.
