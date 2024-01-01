WebCatalog

Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Managed OpenSearch is a 100% open source solution, which means you’ll get the benefits of community innovation and vendor choice, while also benefiting from our easy-to- use automated platform and expert support. Incorporate our Managed OpenSearch solution into your current workflows in minutes and free up your valuable resources to focus on the rest of your application stack.

Categories:

Productivity
Enterprise Search Software

