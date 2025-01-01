Top iClassPro Alternatives

Acuity Scheduling

Acuity Scheduling

acuityscheduling.com

Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.

Vagaro

Vagaro

vagaro.com

Vagaro is an app for finding and booking appointments with salons, spas, and fitness professionals, allowing reviews and online scheduling 24/7.

WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving

wellnessliving.com

WellnessLiving is a management app for fitness and wellness businesses, streamlining operations like bookings, payments, and client interactions.

Glofox

Glofox

glofox.com

Glofox is a gym management app that helps fitness businesses schedule classes, manage memberships, track attendance, and automate payments for staff and members.

WeStrive

WeStrive

westrive.com

WeStrive is a personal training app providing tools for program building, client management, progression tracking, and nutrition to assist trainers at all levels.

Zen Planner

Zen Planner

zenplanner.com

Zen Planner is a management software for fitness businesses, offering tools for member management, billing, scheduling, and marketing to enhance operations and member experience.

Momence

Momence

momence.com

Momence helps automate booking, lead management, and member nurturing tasks to create personalized experiences for customers.

Gymflow

Gymflow

gymflow.io

Gymflow is a management app for gyms and fitness studios that allows users to schedule classes, communicate with staff, and track fitness progress efficiently.

PerfectGym

PerfectGym

perfectgym.com

PerfectGym is a gym management app that helps users track fitness goals, monitor progress, and access personalized workout plans and community engagement.

TeamUp

TeamUp

goteamup.com

TeamUp is an app for fitness studios and instructors to manage in-person, online, and on-demand services all in one place.

Fitune

Fitune

fitune.io

Fitune is a platform for managing fitness and wellness businesses, enabling client bookings, payments, and offering videos, courses, and memberships.

Gymdesk

Gymdesk

gymdesk.com

Gymdesk is a gym management software that simplifies membership management, scheduling, billing, and attendance tracking for gyms and sports clubs.

Jackrabbit

Jackrabbit

jackrabbitclass.com

Jackrabbit app is a class management software for gymnastics, dance, swim, cheer, music, and childcare, offering tools for registration, payments, scheduling, and communication.

Omnify

Omnify

getomnify.com

Omnify is a cloud-based scheduling and booking platform for businesses, offering tools for staff management, billing, online payments, and customer relationship management.

FitBudd

FitBudd

fitbudd.com

FitBudd helps trainers create personalized fitness apps with customized workouts, meal plans, progress tracking, and community features for iOS and Android.

Trainin

Trainin

trainin.com

Trainin is an all-in-one software for sports enterprises to automate administration, planning, and communication, serving personal trainers and studios in various markets.

Outcoach

Outcoach

outcoach.io

Outcoach is a class management software for music schools and studios that automates scheduling, attendance tracking, invoicing, communication, and student performance management.

Hapana

Hapana

hapana.com

Hapana provides fitness business management solutions for studios and gyms, enabling them to manage operations and enhance member engagement across multiple locations.

Clubworx

Clubworx

clubworx.com

Clubworx is a fitness management app that automates operations for gyms and martial arts schools, streamlining member management, payment processing, and communication.

Karmasoft

Karmasoft

karmasoft.io

Karmasoft is a management software for yoga studios and gyms that handles membership, payroll, marketing, and class bookings including online streaming integration.

fitDEGREE

fitDEGREE

fitdegree.com

fitDEGREE simplifies class registration and payments for fitness studios, facilitates social connections, and provides management tools for efficient operations.

Pike13

Pike13

pike13.com

Pike13 is a cloud-based app for managing class schedules, enrollments, billing, and client information for health and wellness businesses.

LegitFit

LegitFit

legitfit.com

LegitFit is a cloud-based gym management software that streamlines scheduling, memberships, payments, and client engagement for fitness professionals.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.