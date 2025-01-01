Top iClassPro Alternatives

Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Vagaro is an app for finding and booking appointments with salons, spas, and fitness professionals, allowing reviews and online scheduling 24/7.
WellnessLiving
wellnessliving.com
WellnessLiving is a management app for fitness and wellness businesses, streamlining operations like bookings, payments, and client interactions.
Glofox
glofox.com
Glofox is a gym management app that helps fitness businesses schedule classes, manage memberships, track attendance, and automate payments for staff and members.
WeStrive
westrive.com
WeStrive is a personal training app providing tools for program building, client management, progression tracking, and nutrition to assist trainers at all levels.
Zen Planner
zenplanner.com
Zen Planner is a management software for fitness businesses, offering tools for member management, billing, scheduling, and marketing to enhance operations and member experience.
Momence
momence.com
Momence helps automate booking, lead management, and member nurturing tasks to create personalized experiences for customers.
Gymflow
gymflow.io
Gymflow is a management app for gyms and fitness studios that allows users to schedule classes, communicate with staff, and track fitness progress efficiently.
PerfectGym
perfectgym.com
PerfectGym is a gym management app that helps users track fitness goals, monitor progress, and access personalized workout plans and community engagement.
TeamUp
goteamup.com
TeamUp is an app for fitness studios and instructors to manage in-person, online, and on-demand services all in one place.
Fitune
fitune.io
Fitune is a platform for managing fitness and wellness businesses, enabling client bookings, payments, and offering videos, courses, and memberships.
Gymdesk
gymdesk.com
Gymdesk is a gym management software that simplifies membership management, scheduling, billing, and attendance tracking for gyms and sports clubs.
Jackrabbit
jackrabbitclass.com
Jackrabbit app is a class management software for gymnastics, dance, swim, cheer, music, and childcare, offering tools for registration, payments, scheduling, and communication.
Omnify
getomnify.com
Omnify is a cloud-based scheduling and booking platform for businesses, offering tools for staff management, billing, online payments, and customer relationship management.
FitBudd
fitbudd.com
FitBudd helps trainers create personalized fitness apps with customized workouts, meal plans, progress tracking, and community features for iOS and Android.
Trainin
trainin.com
Trainin is an all-in-one software for sports enterprises to automate administration, planning, and communication, serving personal trainers and studios in various markets.
Outcoach
outcoach.io
Outcoach is a class management software for music schools and studios that automates scheduling, attendance tracking, invoicing, communication, and student performance management.
Hapana
hapana.com
Hapana provides fitness business management solutions for studios and gyms, enabling them to manage operations and enhance member engagement across multiple locations.
Clubworx
clubworx.com
Clubworx is a fitness management app that automates operations for gyms and martial arts schools, streamlining member management, payment processing, and communication.
Karmasoft
karmasoft.io
Karmasoft is a management software for yoga studios and gyms that handles membership, payroll, marketing, and class bookings including online streaming integration.
fitDEGREE
fitdegree.com
fitDEGREE simplifies class registration and payments for fitness studios, facilitates social connections, and provides management tools for efficient operations.
Pike13
pike13.com
Pike13 is a cloud-based app for managing class schedules, enrollments, billing, and client information for health and wellness businesses.
LegitFit
legitfit.com
LegitFit is a cloud-based gym management software that streamlines scheduling, memberships, payments, and client engagement for fitness professionals.
