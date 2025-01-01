Top TeamUp Alternatives

Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.
Everfit
everfit.io
Everfit is an app for personal trainers and coaches to create, manage, and monitor customized workout and nutrition programs for clients online and in-person.
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Vagaro is an app for finding and booking appointments with salons, spas, and fitness professionals, allowing reviews and online scheduling 24/7.
WellnessLiving
wellnessliving.com
WellnessLiving is a management app for fitness and wellness businesses, streamlining operations like bookings, payments, and client interactions.
Trainerize.me
trainerize.me
Trainerize.me connects fitness professionals with clients, offering tools for coaching, progress tracking, and nutrition planning within a single app.
TrueCoach
truecoach.co
TrueCoach is a coaching app for trainers to create and share workout plans, communicate with clients, and track progress, enhancing remote one-on-one coaching.
Mindbody Business
mindbodyonline.com
The Mindbody Business app streamlines operations for fitness and wellness businesses with tools for booking, client management, payments, and analytics.
Wodify
wodify.com
Wodify is a management app for gyms and fitness centers, offering tools for member management, scheduling, attendance tracking, and operational optimization.
Fitr
fitr.training
FITR is a platform for personal trainers to manage online training services, automate program delivery, and handle client management efficiently.
Glofox
glofox.com
Glofox is a gym management app that helps fitness businesses schedule classes, manage memberships, track attendance, and automate payments for staff and members.
WeStrive
westrive.com
WeStrive is a personal training app providing tools for program building, client management, progression tracking, and nutrition to assist trainers at all levels.
SugarWOD
sugarwod.com
SugarWOD is a fitness app for logging workouts, tracking progress, and engaging with a community, integrating with gym management systems for seamless class management.
Zen Planner
zenplanner.com
Zen Planner is a management software for fitness businesses, offering tools for member management, billing, scheduling, and marketing to enhance operations and member experience.
Hevy Coach
hevycoach.com
Hevy Coach is a personal trainer app that enables coaches to assign workouts, track client progress, and log training sessions, suitable for users of all fitness levels.
PushPress
pushpress.com
PushPress is a gym management app that helps manage classes, payments, attendance, and member relations, streamlining operations for fitness facilities.
My PT Hub
mypthub.net
My PT Hub is an app for personal trainers and nutritionists to manage clients, create workout and nutrition plans, and track progress effectively.
Open Black Belt
openblackbelt.com
Open Black Belt is a web-based app for managing students, classes, attendance, and rank promotions for dojos, gyms, or studios, with a 30-day free trial.
Eversports
eversports.de
Eversports is an app for searching, booking, and managing various sports and fitness activities online.
Momence
momence.com
Momence helps automate booking, lead management, and member nurturing tasks to create personalized experiences for customers.
Gymflow
gymflow.io
Gymflow is a management app for gyms and fitness studios that allows users to schedule classes, communicate with staff, and track fitness progress efficiently.
RYPT
rypt.app
RYPT is a performance coaching platform that helps teams manage training plans, monitor athletes, and communicate efficiently across various sporting levels.
Hubfit
hubfit.io
Hubfit is a platform for online personal trainers to manage clients, create workouts and meal plans, track progress, and handle check-ins from one interface.
Octiv
octivfitness.com
Octiv is a cloud-based gym management software that helps owners manage members, schedule classes, handle billing, and analyze business metrics.
PerfectGym
perfectgym.com
PerfectGym is a gym management app that helps users track fitness goals, monitor progress, and access personalized workout plans and community engagement.
Fitune
fitune.io
Fitune is a platform for managing fitness and wellness businesses, enabling client bookings, payments, and offering videos, courses, and memberships.
Hexfit
myhexfit.com
Hexfit is a fitness app for tracking workouts, nutrition, and health progress, tailored to users' fitness levels with personalized plans and data integration.
WodUp
wodup.com
WodUp is a fitness app that helps trainers create workout plans, track client progress, and manage communication, facilitating efficient fitness coaching and progress monitoring.
GymMaster
gymmaster.com
GymMaster is a gym management system that streamlines operations with member access control, communication automation, and comprehensive reporting for improved member experiences.
iClassPro
iclasspro.com
iClassPro is a management app for class-based activities, offering scheduling, customer management, payment processing, and communication tools for gymnastics, cheer, and swim schools.
Gymdesk
gymdesk.com
Gymdesk is a gym management software that simplifies membership management, scheduling, billing, and attendance tracking for gyms and sports clubs.
