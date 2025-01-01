Top TeamUp Alternatives

Acuity Scheduling

Acuity Scheduling

acuityscheduling.com

Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.

Everfit

Everfit

everfit.io

Everfit is an app for personal trainers and coaches to create, manage, and monitor customized workout and nutrition programs for clients online and in-person.

Vagaro

Vagaro

vagaro.com

Vagaro is an app for finding and booking appointments with salons, spas, and fitness professionals, allowing reviews and online scheduling 24/7.

WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving

wellnessliving.com

WellnessLiving is a management app for fitness and wellness businesses, streamlining operations like bookings, payments, and client interactions.

Trainerize.me

Trainerize.me

trainerize.me

Trainerize.me connects fitness professionals with clients, offering tools for coaching, progress tracking, and nutrition planning within a single app.

TrueCoach

TrueCoach

truecoach.co

TrueCoach is a coaching app for trainers to create and share workout plans, communicate with clients, and track progress, enhancing remote one-on-one coaching.

Mindbody Business

Mindbody Business

mindbodyonline.com

The Mindbody Business app streamlines operations for fitness and wellness businesses with tools for booking, client management, payments, and analytics.

Wodify

Wodify

wodify.com

Wodify is a management app for gyms and fitness centers, offering tools for member management, scheduling, attendance tracking, and operational optimization.

Fitr

Fitr

fitr.training

FITR is a platform for personal trainers to manage online training services, automate program delivery, and handle client management efficiently.

Glofox

Glofox

glofox.com

Glofox is a gym management app that helps fitness businesses schedule classes, manage memberships, track attendance, and automate payments for staff and members.

WeStrive

WeStrive

westrive.com

WeStrive is a personal training app providing tools for program building, client management, progression tracking, and nutrition to assist trainers at all levels.

SugarWOD

SugarWOD

sugarwod.com

SugarWOD is a fitness app for logging workouts, tracking progress, and engaging with a community, integrating with gym management systems for seamless class management.

Zen Planner

Zen Planner

zenplanner.com

Zen Planner is a management software for fitness businesses, offering tools for member management, billing, scheduling, and marketing to enhance operations and member experience.

Hevy Coach

Hevy Coach

hevycoach.com

Hevy Coach is a personal trainer app that enables coaches to assign workouts, track client progress, and log training sessions, suitable for users of all fitness levels.

PushPress

PushPress

pushpress.com

PushPress is a gym management app that helps manage classes, payments, attendance, and member relations, streamlining operations for fitness facilities.

My PT Hub

My PT Hub

mypthub.net

My PT Hub is an app for personal trainers and nutritionists to manage clients, create workout and nutrition plans, and track progress effectively.

Open Black Belt

Open Black Belt

openblackbelt.com

Open Black Belt is a web-based app for managing students, classes, attendance, and rank promotions for dojos, gyms, or studios, with a 30-day free trial.

Eversports

Eversports

eversports.de

Eversports is an app for searching, booking, and managing various sports and fitness activities online.

Momence

Momence

momence.com

Momence helps automate booking, lead management, and member nurturing tasks to create personalized experiences for customers.

Gymflow

Gymflow

gymflow.io

Gymflow is a management app for gyms and fitness studios that allows users to schedule classes, communicate with staff, and track fitness progress efficiently.

RYPT

RYPT

rypt.app

RYPT is a performance coaching platform that helps teams manage training plans, monitor athletes, and communicate efficiently across various sporting levels.

Hubfit

Hubfit

hubfit.io

Hubfit is a platform for online personal trainers to manage clients, create workouts and meal plans, track progress, and handle check-ins from one interface.

Octiv

Octiv

octivfitness.com

Octiv is a cloud-based gym management software that helps owners manage members, schedule classes, handle billing, and analyze business metrics.

PerfectGym

PerfectGym

perfectgym.com

PerfectGym is a gym management app that helps users track fitness goals, monitor progress, and access personalized workout plans and community engagement.

Fitune

Fitune

fitune.io

Fitune is a platform for managing fitness and wellness businesses, enabling client bookings, payments, and offering videos, courses, and memberships.

Hexfit

Hexfit

myhexfit.com

Hexfit is a fitness app for tracking workouts, nutrition, and health progress, tailored to users' fitness levels with personalized plans and data integration.

WodUp

WodUp

wodup.com

WodUp is a fitness app that helps trainers create workout plans, track client progress, and manage communication, facilitating efficient fitness coaching and progress monitoring.

GymMaster

GymMaster

gymmaster.com

GymMaster is a gym management system that streamlines operations with member access control, communication automation, and comprehensive reporting for improved member experiences.

iClassPro

iClassPro

iclasspro.com

iClassPro is a management app for class-based activities, offering scheduling, customer management, payment processing, and communication tools for gymnastics, cheer, and swim schools.

Gymdesk

Gymdesk

gymdesk.com

Gymdesk is a gym management software that simplifies membership management, scheduling, billing, and attendance tracking for gyms and sports clubs.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.