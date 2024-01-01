WebCatalog

Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is quick to learn and easy to use and features like real-time data visualisation, instant language translation and one-click analysis ensure you can act on your insights fast. Discover how progressive brands including Bain, Reckitt, Mondelez, Puma, Carat, Publicis and R/GA are using Glow to reduce risk, remove guesswork and help their businesses grow

Categories:

Business
User Research Software

