Spectral
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Spectral on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: spectral.finance
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Spectral. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
CyberRiskAI
cyberriskai.com
ComplyWorks
complyworks.com
Best Products
bestproducts.com
Apna College
apnacollege.in
WaiverElectronic
waiverelectronic.com
Casetify
casetify.com
Ideapod
ideapod.com
SPACEGOATS
spacegoats.io
123FormBuilder
123formbuilder.com
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Symanto
symanto.com
Mettl
mettl.com