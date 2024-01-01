WebCatalog

Botsify

Botsify

Botsify is a platform for people and businesses to make their own smart Chatbots without knowing how to code. People themselves know their businesses better than anyone and as experts on business cases they can automate tasks like FAQ's, Customer support, filling up a form, and collecting data from people. We aim to change the conversation in Business, Education, and Human Interface with any tech gadget. We automate conversations/ use-cases so that a person can now have a Computer talk/ show/ take instructions from the person across the screen. We are disruptive in our mission to be the best and are bringing new offerings in voice too!

Categories:

Productivity
Bot Platforms Software

