GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with integration with payroll systems. GOAT's SmartCreditEngine helps to ensure that each company gets their maximum tax benefit.

Website: goat.tax

