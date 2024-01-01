TaxCredible

TaxCredible

TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a labor-intensive process and improves your ability to serve clients while generating additional revenue.
Categories:
Finance
Tax Credit Providers

