Top TaxCredible Alternatives
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto’s people platform helps businesses like yours onboard, pay, insure, and support your hardworking team. Payroll, benefits, and more.
Pilot
pilot.com
We’re the largest startup-focused accounting firm in the US with a team of 350+ US-based employees. Our accountants, fractional CFOs, and tax specialists are dedicated to building a strong finance foundation for your business. We offer Bookkeeping, CFO, tax services, and more for thousands of startu...
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
R&D Tax Credits for early-stage startups. neo.tax is the easiest and most accurate tax filing software ever built. Earlystage startups can claim the R&D Tax Credit in 10 minutes and pay just 10% of whatever cash back they get!
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...